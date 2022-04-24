Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, April 24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we going to follow last week’s super-compelling episode with another one?

Eventually, that may prove to be the case, but unfortunately, it is not going to happen tonight. Last week, the late-night series confirmed that they will be off this week, with the plan being to return on May 1. We’d try to sit here and explain the reason for hiatuses on very specific weeks of the year, but it’s an impossible task. We just know that in general, the writers need time to plan out and research all of the main segments you see on this show.

By this point, we imagine that a lot of you already know this — but it’s still very much worth repeating. The majority of the deep-dives you see on this show aren’t plotted out between episodes. Some of them are ideas that are many weeks in the works and also fairly evergreen; that way, they can slot in to a number of particular episodes during the year. This does give the show a little bit more flexibility, plus also an opportunity to touch on a number of important issues that are not getting enough press. Take, for example, what we saw last week on police interrogations and some of the tactics that are used in order to coerce confessions — even false ones, at times.

Rest assured that beyond the May 1 episode, there will be many more coming throughout the season. We’ll keep you updated as things go along but typically, Last Week Tonight has a pretty intermittent schedule from now until the finale in November. The only thing that we can typically count on is a fairly-sizable hiatus that occurs at some point in the summer.

