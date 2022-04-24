Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19: A new Erin, Danny photo!

There is no denying that CBS has made us wait a long time to check out Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19! The crime drama is finally set to arrive on Friday with “Tangled Up in Blue,” and for the sake of this piece, we have a new image that puts Danny and Erin front and center.

Typically, we have a chance to see Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg together at least once per episode, with the setting being family dinner. For this episode, things are going to be a little bit different. This photo shows Danny and Erin seemingly at the office, and we know that she’s going to call on his help for what is a pretty delicate matter. During this episode, she will be stalked by someone recently released from prison after spending a dozen years behind bars. What is this person’s issue? You can argue revenge, but it feels like this situation is going to be a tad more complicated than that. Danny will be working with Anthony at times to get an answer here; given that these two are always extremely fun together, we have every reason in the world to believe that they will be here, as well.

By the end of this episode, it’s absolutely our hope that Erin is in the clear, but also that we understand what prompted this man’s behavior to start chasing after the character in the first place.

Of course, we’d also be down for some sort of story in this episode that carries over to the finale. It’s crazy to think that there are only two more episodes to go this season, but that is precisely where we are.

