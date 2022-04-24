Power Book IV: Force season 2: When can you expect more news?

We know that there’s a Power Book IV: Force season 2 eventually coming to Starz. The fact that we know this helps make up for the fact there’s no new episode for the foreseeable future.

With that being said, could we be getting some more news in the near future? Some signs are starting to suggest that this could be the case. Take, for example, the post on Instagram below from star Joseph Sikora. It’s an image of him alongside new showrunner Gary Lennon, who was influential to the development of the Tommy character back in the original Power. Gary should bring some awesome stories to the show coming up, so prepare for anything and everything.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below to see what we thought on the big season 1 finale.

Here’s some of what we can tell you right now about the new season — the writers are already at work on scripts, and it certainly seems like filming will be kicking off before too long. We do have a lot of questions as to where the show will go moving forward. The end of season 1 was polarizing, especially when you consider the death of Liliana. Why did the writers have to do that? Tommy will be moving forward without a clear #2, unless you think his brother JP is going to get more involved. Meanwhile, Claudia and Vic Flynn are out on their own now after learning about what their father did last season. Then, of course there are questions about Diamond and Jenard’s future after that tenuous deal they made at the end of the finale.

Hopefully, we get a chance to see Force season 2 at some point in early 2023 — we’ll probably be waiting a good while to get some other news on that.

What do you most want to see on Power Book IV: Force season 2?

