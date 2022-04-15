Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere date: More specifics

After the finale of Power Book IV: Force season 1 this weekend, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is next on the docket over at Starz. It kicked off filming while season 1 was still on the air! With that in mind, we’re sure the folks at Starz are at this point just trying to figure out the best spot to premiere it.

While nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, we can drop another hint within this piece thanks to a new promo.

Watch our Raising Kanan finale discussion now! Take a look below to get some more thoughts all about how things just unraveled. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have reviews for this show and every other one in the franchise.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see the network hyping up the entire universe with the #PowerNeverEnds hashtag at the center of it all. It indicates that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 and Force season 2 are “coming soon,” which really could mean just about anything. When it comes to Raising Kanan season 2, the network is a tad more specific in claiming that it will be out this summer.

Now, the next order of business is figuring out when. It’s already earlier than some may have expected, especially since executive producer 50 Cent had said a while back that after Force, we could be waiting six months to see the next entry in the franchise. July or August makes the most sense, given that Starz has done a lot with the franchise in these months in the past. That would also set up season 3 of Ghost for a fall launch.

The elephant in the room

Where in the world is Power Book V: Influence? At this point, we honestly are wondering if it’s still even happening. It’s been years now since it was announced and originally, it was even supposed to be Book IV.

What do you most want to see from Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







