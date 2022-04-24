Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife? Where is Nurse Crane on PBS?

Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife and her role as Nurse Crane? There’s a chance you may be wondering where she is while you’re watching the episode tonight on PBS.

The truth here, alas, is that you’re not going to be seeing the beloved character for at least a little while, with the reasoning being tied to the trip that she made at the end of this past episode. For the character, this is a chance to have a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Unfortunately, this means that we as viewers have to stomach a period of time without her around, which is admittedly not the easiest thing in the world to do. We love having her around, and she adds such depth to the Nonnatus House world.

In the end, though, we wouldn’t spend too much time being concerned over Bassett’s future. There is no formal sign that she is leaving, and we wouldn’t rule out a return to the series before the end of this season. We’ve seen characters take temporary absences before on the show, and odds are we’ll continue to see them in some form moving forward. Nurse Crane is not even the only character absent at the moment, as Trixie is also gone for a little while due to Helen George being on maternity leave. Neither case is a cause for concern.

As you watch the show press onward this season, just remember that it’s only natural for some people to come and go a little bit. Someone like Nurse Crane deserves the opportunity to do something a little bit different for a time, especially since she’s by and large done the same thing for the majority of her time on the show. This is a breath of fresh air for her; we only wish that we had an opportunity to watch it play out on-screen.

