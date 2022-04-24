The Rookie season 4 episode 20 spoilers: Simone Clark’s story continues

Next week on The Rookie season 4 episode 20, you are going to see a story that ties very-much into everything that you’re seeing this week. Niecy Nash is still around as Simone Clark, and the goal here is to give you the other side of the epic FBI-centric backdoor pilot.

What the writers are doing with this story is rather smart — they’re not trying to do too much with Simone or some other new characters at once. Instead, the goal here is to weave them into the world of The Rookie and make sure to give John Nolan and some others ample air time, as well. There are more stories on the other side of this that are Rookie-centric, so don’t worry about everyone being left out of the spotlight at all here.

Want to get a few more details on the overall episode 20 story? Then go ahead and view the official synopsis below:

“Enervo” – The team alongside the LA Division of the FBI are in a race to stop bombs that have been scattered throughout the city by a suspected terrorist. Meanwhile, the joint task force is suspicious of the CIA’s involvement in the situation, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode we’ll see most of the FBI storyline wrapped up, at least for a time being. From there, we’ll just have to wait and see if ABC gives a green light to the Simone series. We’re fairly optimistic at the moment, largely because it’s hard not to be. The Rookie has a stable audience and beyond just that, Nash is an easy star to market across the board.

