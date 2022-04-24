Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to check out season 4 episode 19 on the air in just a matter of hours?

At this point, it goes without saying that we’re excited for what lies ahead with this. It’s pretty darn hard not to be! We’ve heard the buzz for a while around “Simone,” the backdoor pilot for a potential spin-off starring Niecy Nash as an FBI agent-in-training. It’s got a very similar premise to the Nathan Fillion series, but at the same time a totally different perspective.

Luckily, we are here to say that you will see this episode in just a matter of hours! “Simone” is going to be airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and this is actually the first of two episodes you’re going to be seeing featuring Nash. (The second will air on May 1.)

The promo at the bottom of this article will give you at least somewhat of a sense of where things are going from here. If that’s not enough for you, we also suggest checking out the season 4 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Simone” – Officer Nolan and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, APRIL 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We definitely think that backdoor pilots are one of the hardest things for any show to deliver on, and there is a multitude of different reasons for that. You have to be able to basically balance two different shows at once; you don’t want to short-change John Nolan’s story, but you want people to be excited about some other things, as well.

