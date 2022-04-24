Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are you going to be checking out season 13 episode 17 in just a handful of hours?

One of the things that is exciting about this season right now is that we know there’s some exciting stuff ahead — we’ve got the storyline with Callen and the deep-fakes, Sam is trying to care for his father, and Kensi and Deeks are working to start a family! Across all four of our leads, there’s something to discuss — and you will have a chance to see more tonight! “Genesis” is going to air starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we already have a sense that it’s going to be an exciting hour from top to bottom.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full season 13 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Genesis” – The NCIS team helps Naval intelligence officer Akhil Ali (Ashwin Gore) locate a fellow officer who went missing while recruiting foreign assets as potential sources of intelligence. Also, Callen and psychologist Nate Getz (Peter Cambor) track down a man Callen believes was present for his training when he was young, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Rest assured that even on the other side of this episode, there’s a lot of other great stuff to look forward to! At the moment, the plan is for there to be TWO episodes airing next week, and there is actually a full 22 set for the season overall. We rather love that the crime procedural is back to this many stories in an era where so many other shows are having to cut back. Let’s just hope for a little more in the way of closure before we say goodbye to this season as a whole.

