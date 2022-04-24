The Equalizer seaason 2 episode 17 return date: The last before finale

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to see The Equalizer season 2 episode 17 return date, or get more news on what’s ahead?

We know that at this point in the season, it would be great to get new episodes more or less on a weekly basis. Unfortunately, that’s just not what is happening in this situation. There is no installment of the Queen Latifah series on May 1, and we’re going to be waiting until May 8 to see precisely what’s on the other side. We don’t have a synopsis yet for the next installment, but we can tell you that it’s the penultimate one of the entire season. The finale is set for May 15, and that could be one of most precarious stories we’ve seen for Robyn McCall yet.

So will The Equalizer do enough to keep us hyped for a season 3 through the next two episodes? We gotta believe so! We know that technically, there has been no formal renewal for another season yet, but it does absolutely feel like a foregone conclusion. There’s no reason to think that CBS will want to cancel a show based on an established property, plus also one with a big-name lead and solid ratings. There’s still so much that can be explored moving forward!

One thing we are already curious about entering the new season is if we’re going to be seeing the show work to replace Chris Noth, who was dismissed earlier this year. We know that the writers killed off the character of Bishop, but is there some other person who could fill a similar role? Or, will the show go in an entirely different direction? There’s a lot to think about at this given moment in time.

