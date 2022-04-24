Better Call Saul season 6: What is Bob Odenkirk excited for?

Better Call Saul is one of those rare examples of a show that keeps everyone guessing — which is rare, given that it is largely a prequel.

From the start, we’d say that the biggest question with this show is what happens to Jimmy McGill in the future as Gene. That is still out there, but in some ways there are just as many questions now about the future of one Kim Wexler. What does her future hold? Is she dead, in prison, or simply out of Albuquerque at the time of Breaking Bad? That’s something we want a larger answer to and hopefully, we’ll be getting it over the next several months.

What’s exciting to us as a viewer is knowing that Bob Odenkirk is as invested in getting answers on Kim as anyone. In a new interview with AMC.com, the actor discusses his future as Gene, but also his overall excitement to learn more about Rhea Seehorn’s character:

Oh, you’re going to see Gene again! Everything [the writers] start in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul they take somewhere. Nothing just disappears. And the character of Gene and what happens in his life after Breaking Bad, is going to be explored. But I will say that probably the thing that is most curious and that I can’t wait to see is the story of Kim and what happens to her.

As much as we’d love to think that we’re going to learn more about Kim’s fate in the first half of the season, we have to be a little bit realistic here. More than likely, the writers are going to keep us waiting until we get around to the second part of the final season airing this summer.

