Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Back to the past

Of course, there’s also going to be some emotion on the part of Anne Lister, who finds herself pulled back into a situation with Mariana. What does she make of the past that the two women shared? What is bringing it up at this point going to achieve? This episode is going to remind you further of just how much of this story is character-based on the obstacles that await Anne at almost every turn. We can’t speak as of right now as to how this story is going to conclude, but we tend to imagine there are going to be a few more twists and turns coming. You should go ahead and prepare for those at every turn.

Below, we suggest that you take a look at the full Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 4 synopsis with additional insight all about what’s coming:

Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) is drawn back into her complicated past with Mariana (Lydia Leonard) during a trip to Lawton Hall.

Determined to draw a line under the tempestuous 20-year relationship that Mariana is so desperate to reignite, the women find themselves raking over past heartache.

Anne is shocked when Mariana confides ugly details about her marriage to Charles Lawton (Rupert Vansittart).

Back at Shibden with her in-laws, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) receives a visitor of her own, in a sneaky move by her meddling cousins.

The bad news with this episode…

By the time it’s over, we’ll already be at the halfway point of the season! That’s frustrating mostly because we want to see so much more from this story. Yet, we should also be used to British dramas having a fairly-short run at this point.

