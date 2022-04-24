Outlander season 6 episode 8 (finale) promo: Jamie, Claire prepare to fight

Next week on Starz, it is officially here: Outlander season 6 episode 8, the emotional and all-important finale. This is the episode that could set the stage for not just Jamie and Claire’s future, but also the future of Fraser’s Ridge.

Of course, we should start off here by noting how frustrated we are with a good chunk of this community right now. Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters have done so much for them over the years and now, so many people are letting salacious gossip influence their thinking. They are letting revenge-driven people like the Browns and the Christies control the narrative to the point where Jamie and Claire have to take drastic measures in order to ensure her safety.

We know what some want to see happen at this point amidst the aftermath of Malva’s death: Claire could be tried or even killed, and we have a feeling that nobody’s going to give her a clear chance in order to state her proper case. We know that Jamie and Claire can work in part to stop that, but so could some other external factors: The onset of the Revolutionary War, for example, could lead others to focus on a crisis coming right to their doorstep.

In the end, we think the promo below gives you a sense of how tenuous things are going to be for the Frasers. We hope that the story of Malva’s death is in some ways resolved in the finale, mostly because we know there are so many other big stories that need to be covered in the already-in-production season 7. We do think the writers are going to move on; a big reason why this storyline was placed at the end of season 6 was to give us something big to tie things together for the time being.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6 episode 8?

How do you think all of this is going tow rap up?

