Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? How much more is there to be excited about in regards to the show?

At this point, it’s absolutely clear we’re inching closer to the Kevin Costner series being back on the air. After all, there have been a lot of quotes about it over the past couple of weeks! We’ve heard more about production, about the long-term future of the show, and about the overall franchise with multiple spin-offs in the works.

We wish that some of this translated to there being a new episode tonight, but that is unfortunately not the case. We’re still a couple of weeks away from filming kicking off (at least), and once it does, it will probably take a couple of months before we start to see any episodes on the air. There’s a natural progression that happens from production to editing to eventually the Paramount Network getting their hands on the episodes. What’s exciting to know (and get more confirmation on this week) is that there are still plans for a summer launch. It will probably be late summer more so than early on, but it’s still earlier in the year than we saw season 4.

A part of the reason for the earlier launch is due to the split-season format of the show coming up. There are fourteen episodes this go-around, and you’re going to see a nice block of them before a break. We imagine that the second half of the season will come in either late 2022 or early 2023, depending on whatever the network decides.

In other news this week, we’ve heard Luke Grimes speak more about the long-term future of the show — it’s a reminder that there’s probably more coming beyond season 5, but Taylor Sheridan is not going to milk Yellowstone down to the last drop. There is a natural end that we have to prepare for on some level.

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 when it premieres?

Do you wish there was a new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

