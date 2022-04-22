Yellowstone season 5: Luke Grimes on the show’s long-term future

Is there a chance that Yellowstone season 5 will be the show’s final season? We doubt that, but we are at a point in the show’s run where there may be conversations happening in regards to an endgame.

Let’s face it: All good things end and while some viewers may have just discovered the Kevin Costner series over the past year, it’s been going for half a decade. A lot of cable shows tend to conclude after a season 6 or season 7. We want to be optimistic that there are a lot of great stories left in the tank, but also don’t be shocked if the story concludes FAR earlier than a lot of people out there would want it to.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the man behind Kayce Dutton in Luke Grimes notes that despite the show’s runaway success, he’s not concerned about it eventually overstaying its welcome:

“I know what I’ve heard firsthand from the source himself. But I also heard that before it became the biggest show on the planet, and when something becomes this big, I know there’s a lot of pressure to keep it going. But I do know that Taylor [Sheridan] would never let it go past its due date.”

One of the the good things about Yellowstone is that even when it does end, that doesn’t mean the entire universe will. We do have a feeling there are going to be more prequels and spin-offs beyond even what we know, especially since Paramount generates so many money from this world. Up next will be the 1883 follow-up 1932. We know there’s a lot of buzz around a 6666 spin-off, as well, but nothing has been 100% confirmed on that subject just yet.

