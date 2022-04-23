The Equalizer season 2 finale spoilers: McCall versus Mason Quinn

Just in case you were wondering how The Equalizer season 2 was going to wrap things up, we’ve got a better sense of it now — and yes, it’s going to be ALL sorts of dramatic and chaotic.

This week, CBS shared some of the first details of the Queen Latifah series’ season 2 finale, which carries with it the title of “Exposed.” The plan for now is for it to air on Sunday, May 15. So what’s going to stand about it when it airs? Let’s just say that there are a lot of big stories to wonder about, just as there’s potential for high stakes and even death.

After all, remember that Mason Quinn is set to be the Big Bad for the end of the season! This is the same person responsible for what happened to Bishop, and Robyn could be hellbent on ensuring justice is served. However, in doing this, she could also end up putting herself at risk. It’s always dangerous when your quest borders on obsession and you aren’t able to see the forest through the trees anymore.

To get a few more details on the episode now, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 2 finale synopsis:

“Exposed” – McCall’s determination to apprehend Mason Quinn, the criminal responsible for Bishop’s death, veers into a dangerous obsession that could cost her everything. Also, Delilah finally meets her mother’s vigilante team when she requires Harry and Mel’s help to prove a fellow classmate made her best friend a victim of a [terrible, exploitative crime].

Is there going to be a cliffhanger here?

While nothing has been 100% confirmed on the subject yet, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised. This is the sort of show that loves to raise questions and also keep you on the edge of your seat. It could set the stage quite well also for a season 3, which has not been confirmed as of yet.

