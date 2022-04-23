Yellowstone season 5 premiere date: When will it be announced?

When are we going to learn the Yellowstone season 5 premiere date at the Paramount Network? Can we expect more news on it soon?

We’ll admit that we’ve already gotten more discussion around the season the past week than we’ve expected, with a part of the reason for that being a potential Emmy campaign. This is a show that has found itself now in a position to be a legitimate contender, which is not where we expected it to be at this point before recognition from the SAG Awards. It’s certainly worthwhile, and it also gives us a chance to hear from the cast and crew more.

While some of these discussions have not yielded an official premiere date, they have at least gotten us to where we have a solid window. Based on the indications that we’re seeing right now, it looks like we’re going to be seeing the show back on the air in late summer. Our guess is that we’re looking at an August/early September start, and that means news on a start date will likely be coming in late June or July. The network will want to give all of us time to prepare, and give themselves time to start pushing it.

For those wondering why we’re getting an earlier start this time around, there is a simple reason for it. The network is giving us two batches of seven episodes, which is very-much different than getting ten episodes all at once. Because only seven episodes need to be ready in time after filming starts in the middle of May, there’s enough post-production time that the show doesn’t have to push its premiere-date back any later than this.

As for whether we’ll get a full trailer at the time of the premiere-date announcement, we’d be surprised. Personally, we think it’s more likely that we’re going to be seeing some sort of teaser with a full trailer coming down the road.

