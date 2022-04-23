The Resident Season 5 episode 22 spoilers: Andrew McCarthy debuts

For those who have been wondering when you will see Andrew McCarthy make his debut on The Resident season 5, we now have a good sense of it!

This week, Fox confirmed that you will be seeing the 80’s icon come on board as Dr. Ian Sullivan on the upcoming May 10 episode “The Proof Is in the Pudding.” We know that Cade’s father will be at least mentioned in the episode prior, but McCarthy is not mentioned in the guest cast for that episode. Here, he absolutely is.

Below, you can check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 22 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

When a young boy comes into the hospital with a rare disease which leaves his bones incredibly fragile, Cade’s father, Ian (guest star Andrew McCarthy), scrubs in to assist in the surgery, leaving Cade all on her own in her recovery. With his clinical trial officially being declared a success, Devon has some huge decisions to make about the future of his career. Meanwhile, Billie struggles with some new feelings in the all-new “The Proof Is in The Pudding” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-522) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Seeing Ian at this point is a clear sign that he will have a big part in the end of the season, and we know that he could become an enormous part of a potential season 6. His presence also suggests to us that we’re going to be seeing more of his daughter moving forward, as well. The show is clearly investing in these two characters and we’ll see what happens here.

As for Billie’s “new feelings,” are they for Conrad? That’s absolutely something that could be explored, so keep your eyes peeled!

