Outlander season 6 episode 7 video: Jamie contends with the aftermath

At midnight Outlander season 6 episode 7 is finally poised to arrive on Starz after a week off the air, and we can make one thing clear already: Hard times are coming to Fraser’s Ridge.

In particular, Jamie is going to have to contend with some horrendous rumors that he slept with Malva Christie prior to her death. Her advancements towards him are very much clear, and sometimes, just one wagging tongue can lead to an avalanche of gossip. In the sneak peek below, you can see what he’s doing with here as Crombie comes to him and asks if Claire has forgiven him for his “indiscretion,” or if he regrets marrying her in the first place. Let’s just say that Jamie’s response is exactly what you would expect from him at this point. He loves Claire, and would do whatever he could to help her.

Unfortunately, the situation that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters are facing is one that is not altogether easy to stop. If Claire is suspected of murder, we know how quickly people in that time were to draw assumptions. Any sort of trial she could have would most likely not be fair, and things are going to get so much worse before they ever get better. While Jamie and Claire have their fair share of friends on the Ridge, they also have plenty of enemies. The events of the past couple of seasons could culminate here in some rather shocking ways, and that’s without mentioning the fact that there’s still a Revolutionary War they should be preparing for as well.

Given that this weekend’s episode is the penultimate one of the season, we wouldn’t expect much in the way of closure. Instead, go ahead and hold your breath for a substantial stretch of time here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6 episode 7?

