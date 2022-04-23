New Amsterdam season 4 episode 17 photo: Is Helen on the mend?

As we are approaching New Amsterdam season 4 episode 17, we know that Dr. Helen Sharpe is in a precarious position.

At the end of this past episode, Sharpe was among many (who include Dr. Wilder and Casey) who found themselves feeling the aftereffects of the karaoke party the night before. They all consumed something that has put their lives in some measure of jeopardy, but we’re here to say that Dr. Sharpe will be getting to the other side of it okay.

The image above is one of many released by the network at this point for Tuesday’s new episode, and it shows that Freema Agyeman’s character is in the hospital and seems fully aware of her surroundings; she even shares a nice moment with Max. She’s been there for him through so many crises over the years that of course, it makes some sense that he would now be here for her.

With Helen likely taken care of her, the next question becomes everyone else who is in peril. We imagine that a good part of this episode will be spent searching for everyone else who may be in danger after the night out. There’s no guarantee that everyone will be as lucky as Helen and with that in mind, this could be somewhat a race against time. We have to prepare ourselves for that accordingly.

Is there time for a proposal in here?

Maybe. We know that Max does want to pop the question, but it really comes down to the right emotional space in order to do it. If the moment strikes, we think that Max could do it, but we don’t think he would while other characters are still in danger.

