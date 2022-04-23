When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 8 video: The power of influence

Tomorrow night you are going to be seeing When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 8 on Hallmark Channel, and there is a lot to look forward to! Through “Hope Valley Days: Part 2,” you will have a chance to see more celebrations and hopefully fun, positive moments. However, we’re also expecting some hard times to come at least a few characters’ way. That is more or less inevitable with a show like this!

We know that at one point in this episode, an extremely tough situation is going to come in the direction of Mei, but that’s not the focus of the sneak peek below. Instead, this is all about Rosemary and Lee, who continue to show that they have a near-unlimited supply of costumes at their disposal! Not only that, but they have some important lessons to learn about the responsibility of owning a paper.

For Lee in particular, we don’t think he ever really understood just how influential having a publication like this can be. He’s been able to get some work out there, and he and Rosemary have managed to give it a very signature tone. Yet, there are still lessons to be learned when they are one of the most important voices in the entire community.

In some ways, you can argue that this storyline is extremely simple. Yet, there’s also something quite valuable about that. It’s a clear reminder in a lot of ways that no matter who we are, there are always opportunities to learn and grow. Lee and Rosemary clearly have that chance here, and they will most likely be better on the other side for it. We’ll just have to wait and see where things go by the end of this particular hour.

