The Blacklist season 9 episode 17: Is Mr. Kaplan still alive?

Did The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 deliver one of the show’s biggest twists ever? Is Mr. Kaplan somehow still alive?

We’ll admit that we’re a little ways out from the episode and yet still, we’re confused — very much so, even! It’s hard not to be since this character died so many years ago. Why would she emerge now, and why didn’t she plan a revenge tour on Reddington’s tour not long after her supposed “death”?

The idea of Kaplan still being alive surfaced tonight courtesy of the man that built Reddington’s one-of-a-kind safe, designed to hold the recordings to give to Liz in the event of his own death. As it turns out, Kaplan went in and requested another safe that was meant to be identical. Somehow, James Spader’s character never learned about this, and someone was able to move the safe at a time no one would notice, putting the replacement in like a magic trick.

When did Reddington record these messages? Did Kaplan know what she was looking for? It’s possible she didn’t. It’s possible that she’s not even being the safe being moved at all. She may have gotten the replacement years ago, and someone else could be acting on a plan now. Kaplan herself didn’t have that much of a motive to kill Liz, who she previously helped go into hiding. She’d easily kill Reddington before her, but how would she even know to hire Vandyke? Another question.

Suffice it to say, this is one of the most exciting, and confusing, twists with this show ever.

Do you think there is any chance that Mr. Kaplan still could be alive on The Blacklist season 9?

