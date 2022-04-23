Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Final five nominations

The Big Brother Canada 10 house was all sorts of chaotic yesterday thanks to the triple eviction; things were a bit quieter today, but there is still a lot of game to be played!

Let’s start off with a reminder that late last night, Betty won Head of Household! Despite her ongoing feud with Kevin for most of the season, she actually didn’t choose to nominate him. Instead, he’s seemingly done a good job of winning her over! She seems to feel like Josh and Jacey-Lynne are bigger threats right now, and those are her nominations. We think some of this may be due to Josh pulling off the move he did, and her being extremely hurt by it on some level. Kevin and Haleena effectively weaponized Josh and now, he’s taking some of the shrapnel. Meanwhile, Jacey-Lynne has won some competitions and seems well-liked by some of the jury.

Of course, there’s still time anything can happen. If she really wants either Josh or Jacey to go to jury this week, this will be the way to make it happen. She can try to have Kevin or Haleena do her bidding in controlling the vote and if one of them has to go up, she’ll have the other and she will be the tiebreaking vote.

All in all, it seems like there’s a plan for the week, but the Veto tomorrow could of course hold a lot of say in terms of specifics! Remember that Kevin and Haleena have said that if need be, they will sacrifice Josh, but we gotta think they’d want him to stay over Jacey based on the way things are.

