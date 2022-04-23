Selling Sunset season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 5 premiere on Netflix, can you expect a Selling Sunset season 6? Is a renewal a foregone conclusion?

We should start things off by noting this: At the moment, nothing is altogether confirmed when it comes to the future of the real-estate themed reality show. Yet, it feels almost like a foregone conclusion. This show is synonymous with Netflix; it’s one of the biggest reality series it has, and its cast members have gone on to garner attention elsewhere. It combines some of the drama of The Real Housewives with lifestyles of the rich and famous — you get to see how the other half live through an exploration of their homes. This is a format that in theory could go on for several years on end.

With this in mind, we’re moving forward with the assumption that there will be another season, and we certainly think on some level that season 5 serves as a means of setting up more.

So provided that we do get another season, when could we expect for it to premiere? Given that this season is only premiering a handful of months after season 4, we have to imagine that it could be around as early as late 2022 or early 2023. There’s no reason to wait forever on new episodes if the demand is clearly there. This is not a show that takes a long time in order to film; what you really need is exciting drama for the cast and also more opportunities to show off the lavish LA lifestyle.

The one question we do wonder when it comes to Selling Sunset is this: will Netflix continue to release new episodes all at once? This is something worth wondering about right now, mostly because the show in its current form can be binged quickly and forgotten soon after.

