Pachinko season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: What lies ahead?

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Pachinko season 1 episode 8 arrive — and we’ve got more news on what’s ahead!

The first thing that we should know is that this is the season finale — it’s not meant to be the end of the series. There are plans right now for the show to last for a few more seasons, though we haven’t heard any news on an official renewal yet.

What we can say with confidence here is that there is a lot of story that does still need to be told within this world. It’s so unique in comparison to a lot of other programs that are out there — its scope is truly global, and it uses that to say a lot about culture, about language, about family, and about time. It’s one of the more ambitious ideas that we’ve seen make it to television, and it would be a shame to see things start to wind down now.

The finale is going to be full of fateful choices, a big arrest, and a search for answers. No matter what character you are looking at, there will be important events that unfold. The Pachinko season 1 episode 8 synopsis below offers up a slightly better sense of what you can see moving forward:

Sunja learns that Isak has been arrested and searches for him with the aid of her young son. Solomon makes a fateful decision.

So will there be closure to at least some storylines at the end of the finale? To a certain extent, our answer to that is “yes.” We do think we’ll see a few satisfying conclusions, but also some teases for what the future could look like. You want people excited about the future, right?

