Pachinko season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: What lies ahead?

PachinkoNext week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Pachinko season 1 episode 8 arrive — and we’ve got more news on what’s ahead!

The first thing that we should know is that this is the season finale — it’s not meant to be the end of the series. There are plans right now for the show to last for a few more seasons, though we haven’t heard any news on an official renewal yet.

What we can say with confidence here is that there is a lot of story that does still need to be told within this world. It’s so unique in comparison to a lot of other programs that are out there — its scope is truly global, and it uses that to say a lot about culture, about language, about family, and about time. It’s one of the more ambitious ideas that we’ve seen make it to television, and it would be a shame to see things start to wind down now.

The finale is going to be full of fateful choices, a big arrest, and a search for answers. No matter what character you are looking at, there will be important events that unfold. The Pachinko season 1 episode 8 synopsis below offers up a slightly better sense of what you can see moving forward:

Sunja learns that Isak has been arrested and searches for him with the aid of her young son. Solomon makes a fateful decision.

So will there be closure to at least some storylines at the end of the finale? To a certain extent, our answer to that is “yes.” We do think we’ll see a few satisfying conclusions, but also some teases for what the future could look like. You want people excited about the future, right?

Related Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Pachinko right now

What do you most want to see on Pachinko season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!