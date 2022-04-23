Outer Range season 1 episode 5 air date: The rest of Amazon’s plan

If you are curious about when Outer Range season 1 episode 5 is going to arrive on Amazon, we’re here to help you! Not only that, but we hope to shed some light on the rest of the Amazon series’ plan in general.

So where should we start here? Probably with the good news that you are going to be seeing another couple of episodes before too long. The plan at present is for episodes 5 and 6 to stream at the same time next Friday (April 29). Meanwhile, the final two episodes are slated to come on May 6. This info is of course subject to change, but we have a hard time thinking that Amazon is going to change this up at the last minute.

Why is the streaming service releasing the episodes this way? We understand fully why viewers may be confused about some of this at this point. After all, we’ve seen them release shows weekly, all at once, and with a number of other bizarre patterns. So much of it right now is still experimental. We don’t think there’s value in Amazon releasing Outer Range all at once; they’ve invested a lot in the Josh Brolin series and they don’t want it to be immediately forgotten about a week after it airs. Yet, they also want to build up momentum. They understand the popularity of Westerns these days, though Outer Range is also something so much bigger than just your typical Western. There is a lot of depth and different genres here!

We are already starting to see this show grow in popularity, and we think that’s going to continue as we move closer to the finale. There’s just so much on these days, and it can take a little while for a lot of viewers to discover the next great hit.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outer Range right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outer Range season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







