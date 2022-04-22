The Gilded Age season 2: Laura Benanti, Robert Sean Leonard cast

Apparently, The Gilded Age season 2 did not think they had enough people yet in their already-massive cast.

Recently, we reported that the HBO period drama promoted a number of recurring guest stars to series regulars for the upcoming batch of episodes. Now, a new report from Deadline notes that you can add Laura Benanti and Robert Sean Leonard to the list of recurring guest stars. They will join a roster that includes Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ben Lamb, Matilda Lawler, Dakin Mathews, Michael Braugher, and Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Does this show have the most impressive cast in all of TV? You can start to make that argument. The aforementioned report also notes that in total, there are more than a dozen Tony winners in between the main cast and the recurring players. We suppose that this shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, especially since a lot of scenes for this show feel like this could be a stage play. It is so character-based that everyone is going to get some fantastic material.

The fact that we are getting so many stories on the show’s cast right now strongly suggests that season 2 could be ready by early 2023 at the latest, which leaves us excited for a number of different reasons. This show captures a period of US history that has not been properly explored, and it also features so many different layers of drama and betrayal. There really isn’t that much out there quite like it, and we really just hope that season 2 lives up to the hype brought on by season 1. We at least know already that Julian Fellowes is talented enough to carry a show like this multiple seasons — just take a look at what he did on Downton Abbey for so many years.

