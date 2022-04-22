Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Where are things behind the scenes?

We’re almost a week removed from the Power Book IV: Force finale, so why not check in on other corners of the franchise?

Recently, we shared a report that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is going to be airing at some point this summer; we’ve seen a lot of reports out there that there could be a six-month wait between shows in this franchise, but we’re not sure that will end up being accurate.

So where are things now in terms of Power Book II: Ghost season 2? Let’s just say that they are moving right along! The show is now months into production and while it is largely a tight-lipped set, Michael Rainey Jr. did recently share a few photo teases over on Instagram. This is going to be a fascinating season for Tariq, mostly because he is probably going to be more alone than he’s ever been before. Just remember that Tasha is in witness protection alongside Yaz, so much of the family he knew and loved is gone. Meanwhile, Lauren is seemingly dead so he won’t have that person at work to speak to. There are also some trust issues that have been festering for a while between him and Brayden.

Oh, and did we mention what’s going to happen in the aftermath of Zeke getting killed? We feel like the Ghost finale is one of the biggest we’ve seen in the entire universe so far, and it raises a lot of questions as to what the future could hold.

