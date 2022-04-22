A Million Little Things season 5: Will it be renewed or canceled?

Even though we still have episodes left in season 4, why not go ahead and discuss A Million Little Things season 5 right now? What is ABC waiting for then it comes to figuring out if the show is coming back?

At the moment, we’d consider the ensemble drama to be one of the biggest bubble dramas out there on TV. It has a devoted audience and yet, there aren’t enough of them watching live to inspire confidence. To date, season 4 is averaging a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and under 2 million live viewers; these numbers are down more than 28% from where they were back during season 3. While it is true that shows often lose viewers from one year to the next, usually it is not by this large of a margin.

The one saving grace with A Million Little Things may be some of its DVR numbers and streams — that information helps, but it does not often help enough to guarantee a renewal.

We’d love for there to be more episodes, but we’re telling you now that you’ll really want to spread the word leading into the rest of the season if you want to see it back for more. We don’t consider this to be a slam dunk in any way, and we wouldn’t be shocked if it becomes a last-minute decision for ABC in May. There are always a few shows that get decided on right before upfronts and in that time, networks look at as many different datapoints possible. Another factor in bringing this show back is how much ABC likes some of their upcoming new projects. They only have so many spots on the schedule.

