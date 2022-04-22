Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 19, 20 scoop

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 4 episode 19 in just a handful of hours.

There’s no sense in beating around the bush here, so let’s go ahead and morph into the bearer of bad news: There is no installment tonight. However, this is the final week of the hiatus! There are new episodes back on the network starting next week and in between “The Long Sleep” and the finale on May 6, there’s a lot of great stuff to prepare for! Expect drama, action, and hopefully a little bit of romance mixed in. We remain pretty optimistic that a season 5 is coming, so don’t be shocked at all if the finale leaves you eager for a little bit more in the way of good stuff.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share the synopses for the next two episodes — we like to think it’s the best way possible to set the stage.

Season 4 episode 19, “The Long Sleep” – A disoriented man hires Magnum and Higgins to investigate a crime he doesn’t remember after he woke up on the beach covered in blood. Also, T.C. is taken aback when Cade’s biological grandmother makes a surprise visit, and Rick’s feelings for Suzy grow stronger as they prepare for the birth of their first child, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 4 episode 20, “Close to Home” – Magnum and Higgins take on a dangerous mission inside a high-security correctional center when a ruthless criminal abducts Katsumoto’s ex-wife, Beth. Also, T.C. rushes to help Rick when Suzy has unexpected pregnancy complications, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, May 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Over the next couple of days we’re also expecting a lot more in the way of video content; keep your eyes peeled, since we’ll be happy to dive into some of that as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What do you most want to see on Magnum PI season 4 episode 19?

Are you sad that there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







