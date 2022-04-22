Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Is the series finally back with season 12 after a hiatus as of late?

Well, consider this article your source of both good and bad news. Where do we start? It feels right to just get the bad part out of the way now: There is no installment on the air tonight. Luckily, we can go ahead and tell you it’s the last week where this is the case! You will have a chance to see new stories again starting on April 29. There are two more episodes left, and there are both some emotional and action-packed scenes ahead. Frank has some big decisions to make, and you’re also going to see the return of Will Hochman as Joe after a little bit of time away.

To get more news on what’s ahead for both of these shows, we suggest you check out the synopses below.

Season 12 episode 19, “Tangled Up in Blue” – When Erin is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison after serving 12 years, she enlists Anthony and Danny to investigate her office’s role in his sentencing. Also, Jamie works to save his badge when he is caught driving under the influence after he is unknowingly given drugs at a party, and Frank navigates multiple family issues as he deals with a troubling medical diagnosis for Henry, as well as Jamie’s DUI, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 19 episode 20, “Silver Linings” – Danny and Jamie join forces with their nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented teenage girl who has been sex-trafficked, converges with Danny and Baez’s investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection. Also, Frank and Erin butt heads when Frank calls out the District Attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie and her partner.

While there is no official season 13 renewal as of yet, we do still consider it to be a foregone conclusion. After all, for now there is zero reason for CBS to send away one of their most successful shows.

