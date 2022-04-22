Killing Eve author blasts series finale for Eve, Villanelle ending

It is fair to say that the Killing Eve series finale was controversial, to put it mildly. It’s so much so that even the author behind the source material is not too thrilled with the end result.

In a new column for The Guardian, author Luke Jennings makes it clear the is not altogether thrilled with the notion of killing off Jodie Comer’s character of Villanelle, blasting the convention of it and offering “a punishing of Villanelle and Eve” for some of the chaos that they caused over the years. There is an argument to be made that one of the characters would likely have to die after being at the center of so much pandemonium over the years; however, this is still a story and, in theory, such a story can end in whatever way the writers choose.

Watch our own take on the Killing Eve finale! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts on how the series ended earlier this year. Once you do that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That is where you can see reviews for the entirety of the show.

So how would Jennings have preferred the story end? In his column, he notes that “a truly subversive storyline would have defied the trope which sees same-sex lovers in TV dramas permitted only the most fleeting of relationships before one of them is killed off … How much more darkly satisfying, and true to Killing Eve‘s original spirit, for the couple to walk off into the sunset together?”

In general, the ending speaks in one way to what may have been one of the biggest flaws in Killing Eve over the years: The swapping out of showrunners every single season. While this served as a fantastic way to present different creative voices, each one also had their own interpretation on the characters it also led to a disjointed feel; the Eve and Villanelle of the final season may not be a reflection of how Phoebe Waller-Bridge presented the characters early on.

What did you think about the Killing Eve series finale?

Do you think there were some major flaws here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







