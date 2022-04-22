The Blacklist season 9 episode 18 spoilers: Who is Reddington hunting?

The Blacklist season 9 episode 18 is slated to come on NBC next week, and of course, the plot is going to thicken for one Raymond Reddington.

If there’s one thing that we know the character wants right now, it’s answers. For most of the first eight seasons he was keeping information from Elizabeth Keen. Now, he’s dealing with the frustration of information being kept from him. It’s not an easy place to be!

For a few more details on what you can expect to see coming up in “Laszlo Jankowics,” be sure to view the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 18 synopsis below:

04/29/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red questions the whereabouts of a former associate. The Task Force hunts down a criminal dealing in illegal psychedelics. TV-14

Depending on who this former associate is, there’s a chance for this episode to be really fascinating and nostalgic. We know that we’re building towards something big but in order for the finale to fully pay off in the way in which we want, we need for there to be some big reveals soon. While we know that there’s a season 10 coming on the other side of this, our hope is that this particular search for answers on Liz’s death doesn’t continue in its current form all the way up to that. At the very least, we’d like to know the identity of the person behind it all! Maybe this person could be the infamous #2 on the Blacklist that we’ve speculated so much about over time.

