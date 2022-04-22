Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive into some great stuff courtesy of season 9 episode 17 in a matter of hours?

For everyone out there eager to get more good stuff from this world, we absolutely understand. We’ve gotten some great episodes as of late! We’re clearly building towards something big with whoever is responsible for Liz’s death; the story is being told in the typical Blacklist slow-burn style, not that this should be a shock to anyone out there.

Now, this is where we can share some of the good news: The James Spader drama will be back on the air soon! The next episode “El Conejo” is airing in just a matter of hours, and you can see the official synopsis courtesy of NBC below:

04/22/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : When a member of The Task Force is captured by the leader of a cartel, they turn to Red for guidance. Red investigates a seemingly impossible heist. TV-14

Before we get to the end of this story, we anticipate at least a few more clues coming out on the Liz storyline. We think Reddington’s investigation is probably tied to who managed to get a hold of some of the discs with plans on them for the empire’s future.

As for the cartel and what’s going on there, let’s just say that things are a little bit more ambiguous. It’s hard to say if this is linked or not to the night of Liz’s death or Cooper being blackmailed. Based on the previews that are out there, it looks like Aram will be the person kidnapped; we’ll just have to wait and see how he can get out of this situation.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 tonight?

