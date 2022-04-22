The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 spoilers: Why is Aram’s mother back?

Tonight on NBC you’ll be seeing The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 on the air, and this looks to be a pretty darn important one for Aram.

What’s going on with him? First, he’s still reeling from the fact that he is now head of the FBI Task Force. Even though Harold Cooper is now back as an agent, he isn’t taking his old position for the time being. That leaves Amir Arison’s character in charge, and this is not a position he is altogether familiar with.

Then, there’s also the fact that he’s going to be kidnapped by a cartel during this episode … one that is somehow tied to avocados? In a sneak peek over at Syfy Wire, he is captured and brought to cartel leader El Conejo, who claims that Aram stole from him and he may have to pay with “his life.” What’s even more interesting is that it seems like this is an avocado cartel. That may sound ridiculous on paper, but we’ve actually read stories the past couple of years of cartels getting more involved in this trade, knowing the heightened demand for avocados and also the high profits they can generate from them.

Ultimately, it seems like Aram’s mom is also going to be involved to some degree in the case. She got a message from him right before he was captured, and it’s possible that Cooper may be able to use that message as a clue to figure out what’s going on. It’s not going to be altogether easy to track him down, so the Task Force needs whatever resource they can.

