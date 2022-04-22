Power Book IV: Force season 2: Is this a hint for more Kate?

It goes without saying at this point that we’re going to be waiting for a while to see Power Book IV: Force arrive on Starz. It may have already been renewed for more episodes, but it only just wrapped the season 1 finale! We’ll be waiting a long time from now to see season 2 kick off.

So while we wait, why not have a discussion regarding what lies ahead?

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see star Joseph Sikora alongside Patricia Kalember Gerroll, the actress who plays Tommy’s mother Kate on the show. He also asks for season 2 predictions in the post, and that may be enough in order to beg the question: Are we seeing a tease that the character is sticking around?

Earlier this week we wrote about this and even back then, it felt pretty darn clear that this is someone who is going to be a part of the show for some time moving forward. The more you think about it, the more it just makes sense. With both of her sons in Chicago, plus her grandson, there’s no real reason for her to leave! Also, remember that there are few things that Kate loves more than money: She’s a pretty big fan of it. As it turns out, there are a LOT of opportunities for her to get money if she stays put and tries to leech off her son.

We can’t say that Kate will be a full-time character moving forward, but it still feels possible we’ll be seeing a lot more of her.

