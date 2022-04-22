Yellowstone season 5: Will it actually set up 6666 spin-off show?

At the moment, it can be almost assured that Yellowstone season 5 is going to set up at least one other show within the Taylor Sheridan universe. After all, the 1932 prequel has already gotten a green light, and we personally feel like it’s going to following a similar pattern to what we saw with 1883. That show was teased a handful of times on Yellowstone season 4 before eventually arriving on Paramount+.

So what about the much-discussed (and still not confirmed) 6666 spin-off show? Will season 5 be used in order to launch it? It could be, but we still don’t think that it is going to be an immediate priority.

First and foremost, remember that Kathryn Kelly (who plays Emily) is a series regular on season 5. With that in mind, we don’t see either her or Jimmy (Jefferson White) going back to the Four Sixes in the immediate future. There could be time to explore still whether or not the two go back to Texas and if they do, what their future could be there.

If we had to make a prediction at the moment, it’d go a little like this: The first half of season 5 could be used to set up 1932, while the second half could be used to set up 6666. That’s to go along, of course, with all of the other stories we constantly see brought to the table right now. The one risk that Yellowstone will always run here is that it spends a little too much time extending its brand rather than focusing on its own story. We know that this was a critique that was out there for season 4, so Sheridan does have to be wary of that. (Remember that season 5 is set to be fourteen episodes, and the plan for now is for it to air in two separate batches.)

