Euphoria season 3: Jacob Elordi shares his hope for Nate

As we prepare for Euphoria season 3 on HBO, we are sure that there are going to be more big twists and turns around every corner. We’re also going to have to wait forever to see them.

While it hasn’t been 100% confirmed by the network as to when season 3 will premiere, rumor has it that we could be waiting until 2024. That is a long ways away, and it’s even more notable since these actors are all playing high schoolers. Will they continue to be able to pass for that?

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, 24-year old Jacob Elordi (who plays Nate) made a reference to that while discussing what some of his hopes are moving forward:

“[My] only hope is maybe I don’t have to walk silently down a high school hallway again … I’m aging.”

We do think that eventually, Euphoria will start to look at life beyond high school for some of these characters, but they have to be careful with how they plan it. If you throw in too much of a time jump between seasons, you run the risk that these characters won’t realistically all be in the same place. Yet, you also want to see them evolve.

One way or another, we’re sure that season 3 is going to evolve and try to do something different than anything that we’ve seen before. It is known for taking risks and thinking outside the box; one of the reasons for the long wait may be allowing Sam Levinson to come up with another new story. (Another reason may just be how many projects the cast is all working on at the moment.)

