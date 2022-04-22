Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH at final five?

Here’s the funny thing about Big Brother Canada 10 tonight — the Triple Eviction is likely not the end of the road! There are going to be five players left when the dust settles, and they will need to compete to cement their spot in the final four.

Unfortunately, a little bit of patience may be required in order to learn who won HoH. There’s not going to be any time for it during the show and while the Thursday evictions pre-tape earlier than when they air, there’s never been a confirmed time for feeds to come back. A lot of it depends on the nature of the competition.

At this point, though, it’s clear that you want to win any competition you possibly can. You can argue that the final five HoH is not an ideal one to win since it leaves you more vulnerable at final four, but that just means you need that Veto if need be. If you feel even one iota of danger, you have to go for this comp! You don’t quite know when another opportunity is going to come around for you to take something home.

After tonight’s episode, there were four players eligible to win HoH: Kevin, Haleena, Jacey-Lynne, and Betty. This is easily the most vulnerable that Kevin and Haleena have been for a little while, since there’s no hiding at this point. They are also clearly the two strongest players left, but sometimes you do have to win a comp to make it to the next step.

So who won?

Betty! She’s now got a great chance to get revenge over what just happened to Summer, but there are a lot of options for her. Kevin is a much bigger threat right now than anyone, and she should recognize that Jacey-Lynne may be someone she needs at the moment.

