Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be getting season 4 episode 16 on the air in just a matter of hours? We obviously know that there’s a lot of big stuff coming courtesy of Hope battling for her humanity.

Just take a minute, after all, and remember how this past episode ended! We just saw Danielle Rose Russell’s character remember her father Klaus, while also getting more of a warning of what she could turn into. There are some massive trade-offs when it comes to being the most powerful being in existence.

So while there is a lot of fun, interesting, and of course supernatural stuff on the way, unfortunately you won’t be seeing any of it tonight. We are in the midst of the last hiatus of the season, and the show will be back in just one week with episode 16. There are still five more episodes to go this season and when you think about how fast this story can sometimes move, there’s a good chance that it will be in a totally difference place later on than it is right now.

To better set the stage, we suggest you check out the synopsis for not only season 4 episode 16, but the one that follows on May 5.

Season 4 episode 16, “I Wouldn’t Be Standing Here If It Wasn’t For You” – FAMILY FIRST – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues her fight and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to potentially help. Cleo (Omono Okojie) is fearful of her visions and what it means for those she loves. Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends Kaleb (Chris Lee), Ethan (Leo Howard) and MG (Quincy Fouse) on a high-stakes mission. Jed (Ben Levin) finds himself needing to make a very difficult choice. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) makes a surprising discovery. The episode was written by Layne Morgan & Courtney Grace and directed by Jason Stone (#413). Original airdate 4/28/2022.

Season 4 episode 17, “Into the Woods” – BACK WHERE YOU BELONG -Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) finds his groove in limbo, he is faced with yet another surprise. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) does some deep soul searching. As Ethan (Leo Howard) continues to struggle and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) steps in to help. MG (Quincy Fouse) finally divulges a long-kept secret. Meanwhile, Alaric (Matthew Davis) debates putting into action a precarious plan. The episode was written by Hannah Rosner & Price Peterson and directed by Jen Derwingson (#413). Original airdate 5/5/2022.

