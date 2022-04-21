Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 15, 16 spoilers

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be seeing season 2 episode 15 in just a matter of hours? Given the story as of late, we of course want the show back as soon as humanly possible.

Unfortunately, “as soon as humanly possible” does not translate until tonight. There is no new installment coming on the network; instead, we’re waiting until April 28. At least it’s a short hiatus, right? There is some good stuff coming in the near future, whether it be an anniversary celebration or a chance to learn a little bit more about Cassie’s past.

For a few more details on the next two episodes, we’ve got you covered. Check out the synopses below, alongside a newly-released promo.

Season 2 episode 15, “Bygones” – CAGE RAGE – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) needs the help of someone from his past, but can they be trusted? Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) shows James (Coby Bell) and August (Kale Culley) a new way to deal with some of life’s frustrations. Phil Hardage directed the episode written by David James (#215). Original airdate 4/28/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 16, “Champagne Problems” – RAISE A GLASS TO FAMILY – The Walkers pull out all the stops to celebrate Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham’s (Mitch Pileggi) anniversary. Cassie (Ashley Reyes) finds a piece of her past and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) needs a favor from Geri (Odette Annable). Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Casey Fisher and Blythe Ann Johnson (#216). Original airdate 5/5/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of episode 16, we’re expecting the stage to be set more for the final stretch of the season! We know that there’s a season 3 coming, and the question here becomes if there will be some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of it all.

