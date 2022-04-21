Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 18 episode 16 details

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 18 episode 16 in just a matter of hours? We know there’s a lot of exciting stuff coming, especially when it comes to the return of Kate Walsh to the series and the aftermath of Meredith’s decision to take the job in Minnesota.

Unfortunately, herein lies the bad news: There is no new episode of the series tonight on the network. We’re in the second week in a lengthy hiatus and unfortunately, the plan is for it to come back on Thursday, May 5 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. The title for this episode is “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” and that in itself suggests that there’s a chance Ellen Pompeo’s character could change her mind. Would we rule that out? Absolutely not! There are so many different factors potentially weighing on her here, especially when it comes to having so many friends and family in Seattle.

For a few more specifics about what awaits in this particular hour, check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 16 synopsis below if you haven’t seen it already:

“Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

If you did not know, this hiatus is the final one of the season — once it comes back, there will be new episodes the rest of the way until the two-hour finale on May 26. We know already that a season 19 is coming down the road, so that’s another thing you don’t have to worry about right now.

