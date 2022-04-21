Magnum PI season 4 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: Who’s been kidnapped?

For those who don’t know, Magnum PI season 4 episode 20 is the all-important finale, and it is currently set to air on Friday, May 6.

So what’s coming up in this episode? Well, the title is a pretty big clue: “Close to Home.” The case in this episode is going to be personal for Magnum and Higgins as Detective Katsumoto and his ex-wife are captured. What can they do to help them? While the police will almost certainly be involved here, we tend to think these two characters can do things no one else can. This will be a storyline that tests their resources and ability to get the job done — we just hope there’s at least some resolution here before the end of the episode.

Meanwhile, the Magnum PI season 4 episode 20 synopsis below notes that there’s some incredibly important stuff happening with Rick and TC as well:

“Close To Home” – Magnum and Higgins are sent on a deadly mission inside a high security correctional center when a ruthless criminal abducts Katsumoto and his ex-wife, Beth. Also, T.C. rushes to help Rick when Suzy experiences serious pregnancy complications.

Fingers crossed for Rick and Suzy! They’ve gone through a lot this season and in the end, we want them to be happy.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

Given the nature of this show, we wouldn’t rule that out! We also wouldn’t be shocked if it’s tied to Magnum and Higgins’ feelings for each other on some level. The difficult thing about discussing a cliffhanger right now is the oh-so-simple fact that we don’t have a season 5 renewal as of yet. We’re optimistic that one is coming, but it would certainly be nice if it’s announced at some point before the show returns on April 29. (There are only two episodes left in this season, including the finale.)

What do you think we’re going to see on the Magnum PI season 4 finale?

Are you expecting a big cliffhanger right around the corner? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

