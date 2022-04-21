Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Triple Eviction preview!

Tonight on Big Brother Canada 10, we’re going to see the epic Triple Eviction play out! So what’s going to happen? Let’s just say there’s potential for a lot of insanity.

We should go ahead and note that some of it will start before the next Head of Household Competition even happens. The plan at present is for Kevin, Haleena, Summer, and Betty to all vote to evict Gino, and that is enough to ensure that he is a goner. In doing this, Jacey-Lynne and Marty both could be blindsided … but probably not. It sounds like some people will be told before the vote happens and based on her behavior last night, we think Jacey is already concerned that the votes aren’t going in the way that she wants.

Following that, we should be getting a first-time HoH during the triple if Gino is gone, given that Marty will not be eligible to play during it. Because the HoH competition has to be done quickly there’s a good chance it’s either trivia or some crapshoot, but we hope for the former. We already don’t like how a triple gives one HoH this much power but if it is, the competition shouldn’t just be some game of chance. Kevin and Haleena have studied hard, but we also wouldn’t be shocked if Betty or Summer won this. Jacey is a wild-card given that she could be either distraught or running on adrenaline/revenge at the time of the comp.

As for who is in the most danger, it starts with Marty. Almost anyone would nominate him at this point because he’s too much of an endgame threat with all of his competition wins. If he doesn’t win Veto, we tend to assume he’s a goner. As for the second person, that’s where it gets trickier. Jacey-Lynne is an easy person to take out, but she’s also alone at this point. If we were Summer and Betty, we’d want to take a shot at splitting up Kevin and Haleena here. Conversely, if we were Kevin / Haleena / Josh, we’d want to split up Betty and Summer. It’s so late in the game at this point that trust has to be broken at some point. Kevin and Summer have been two of the better players this season, so it’d stink if either of them goes here. (Kevin and Haleena don’t want to lose Josh, but they are willing to sacrifice him if they have to.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother Canada 10 right now

What do you think is going to happen on today’s Big Brother Canada 10 Triple Eviction?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







