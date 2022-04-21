This Is Us season 6: Sterling K. Brown rallies for Mandy Moore Emmy

For this particular This Is Us story, we come bearing a message: Get yourself a friend like Sterling K. Brown.

In the video below, you can hear the actor behind Randall Pearson reflect candidly on the show so far and where things are going from here. Also, he makes a very open case for his TV mom in Mandy Moore to win an Emmy. The craziest thing is that she’s only been nominated once, despite the challenge of playing Rebecca Pearson across numerous timelines. We think her work in “The Day of the Wedding” easily should make for a lively debate.

New This Is Us discussion! If you want to preview more of where the show is going from here, take a look below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we will be back to break down more content over the coming weeks leading into the series finale.

We’ll admit that sometimes, it’s hard to be able to narrow down a field of Emmy contenders so far in advance, but we know that Moore faces a tough battle. The Actress in a Drama Series race is stacked and in recent years, broadcast networks have gotten the short end of the stick. What she has to hope for at this point is that voters will look at giving This Is Us nominations for the culmination of its work, similar to how the Emmys honored Game of Thrones in bigger ways close to the end or how The Return of the King swept the Oscars.

All we can say is that Mandy deserves this; whether or not it happens is, of course, up to the voters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

Do you want to see Mandy Moore get an Emmy nomination for This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







