FBI season 4 spoilers: Who is filling in for Maggie Bell?

For those who were wondering what FBI season 4 is going to do with the absence of Maggie Bell in mind, we now have a clear sense.

According to a report from TVLine, former Shooter and The Flash actress Shantel VanSanten will recur through the rest of the season as Nina Chase, who first appeared earlier this month. The plan here seems to be to have her fill in for Missy Peregrym’s character while she is recovering from her sarin gas incident and further assist the team. (In real life, the actress is currently on maternity leave.)

Having the Chase character appear earlier this month was clearly a way to give viewers some familiarity with her in advance; in doing this, the show establishes a better sense of continuity. VanSanten is also a familiar face who has appeared on other shows like The Boys and For All Mankind, and having this big of a name on the rest of the season should help FBI maintain enthusiasm during Missy’s break from the show.

The last time Peregrym was on maternity leave a couple of years ago, the series took a little different of an approach in having Tracy Spiridakos on loan from Chicago PD. That arc was originally supposed to last a little bit longer, but was shortened due to the onset of the global health crisis. We’d of course love to see another cross-network event moving forward, but that feels like less of a priority when CBS has three separate FBI shows now that they can draw from. Meanwhile, of course the One Chicago franchise is pretty enormous in its own right with several shows all of the air.

