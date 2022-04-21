Better Call Saul season 6: Is Gene Takovic still appearing?

After he was MIA for the entirety of the season 6 premiere, it does feel fair to wonder about Better Call Saul season 6 and the presence of Gene Takovic. Is the future version of Jimmy McGill not going to appear? Or, is the show mixing things up?

We would caution you first and foremost to remember that technically, we did have a flash-forward during the premiere. It just wasn’t the sort that we would have expected coming in. We saw Saul’s massive compound getting ransacked, with the most shocking moment being that tequila stopper that was out on the street. That belonged to Kim Wexler, whose fate is still uncertain.

New Better Call Saul video!

Here’s the good news for all of you Gene fans out there: We will have a chance to see that version of Jimmy down the road. We may just have to wait a little while longer. Speaking in a new interview with AMC.com, EP Peter Gould maintains there is a good reason to think you will be seeing the Cinnabon employee in due time:

Well, our key art shows Gene Takovic either putting on or taking off a Saul Goodman jacket, so it’s a pretty safe bet that you’re going to see that character before all’s said and done.

Personally, it remains our hope that we get a full episode featuring Gene, and also an opportunity to see the character build towards some sort of happier conclusion. Jimmy has made a lot of mistakes and because of that, it’s hard to say that full redemption is an option for him. Nonetheless, we don’t think he is completely evil or a clone of Walter White.

