Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Gino blindside incoming?

Tomorrow night we’re going to have a very eventful Big Brother Canada 10 episode, and for a number of reasons. For starters, they haven’t even shown the Veto Ceremony yet! This episode will give us that before kicking off a really eventful triple eviction, which is going to whittle the game down in a particularly huge way.

We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves in this article, since we are going to preview the Triple Eviction further tomorrow. Yet, we can go ahead and tell you that the players in the house are already speculating about that.

As for Gino, it feels like his goose is 100% cooked. He doesn’t know that he’s getting evicted as of yet, but Kevin and Haleena are thrilled to make this happen. Summer and Betty are also on board and in the end, that’s all that matters. Kevin is planning to tell Gino right before the eviction, which could leave Jacey-Lynne pretty rattled leading into the triple eviction Head of Household.

While it’s tough some ways to get rid of a big target you can hide behind, it also makes sense within this context. With there being just a few evictions left, you can afford to get rid of threats now. Also, leaving both Gino and Jacey in the game together for the triple is a huge gamble. Kevin, Haleena, and Josh are all eligible to win this particular HoH and leave their imprint on the game. Even if they don’t, Marty is a huge threat that could go before either one of them. Even if Josh ends up on the block, Kevin and Haleena seem reasonably okay with sacrificing him if they have to.

As of right now, it feels like Kevin is still the biggest force in the game. Yet, don’t rule out Summer and Betty. They are a super-tight duo and Betty is coming off of a big Veto win.

