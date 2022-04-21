Chicago Fire season 10 episode 19: Severide, Stella’s wedding venue!

For those of you who have been wanting to see something big for Stella and Severide on Chicago Fire, we got something on the wedding front tonight!

So what did we learn in the end? It’s rather simple: The two have locked in a wedding venue! Or, at the very least, we know where they want to tie the knot: The Crystal Gardens, which are located at the famed Navy Pier in the city. It’s an interesting spot for the two, since that is where Severide came very close to losing his life in the past. Yet, it’s a way to form a very different memory there.

Now, the question becomes when we could see this wedding actually happen. Wouldn’t it be great to get it in the finale? That would make sense given that May sweeps is when we often see these big events happen. Also, wouldn’t this be a great reason for Casey to come back to Chicago? Brett can always come see him, but Stella and Severide can’t move their entire ceremony to a place a little easier for him to attend.

If there is any cause for concern over a wedding, it’s pretty simple: Bad things tend to happen a lot in the world of this show. We have to be prepared for that, though we hope the writers aren’t looking to cause some sort of seismic swing with this relationship right before they say their vows. We deserve some happiness here!

Elsewhere in the episode, there was some movement forward for Hawkins and Violet as the two managed to confess their true feelings for each other, even though it’s also clear that they have more challenges in making their relationship work than one can possibly count.

