Snowfall season 5 finale: Has Franklin Saint lost everything?

For everyone out there who predicted that the Snowfall season 5 finale would be 100% a tragic affair, you are unfortunately correct. There are so many more challenges ahead for Franklin Saint and at the time of this writing, it’s hard to know how he’s going to work his way out of this.

Let’s start things off by reminding you that at the end of episode 9, Damson Idris’ character made the tough decision to part ways with Teddy. That’s something he thought he needed to do at the time, especially since Louie was going to snatch away a lot of his business in the first place.

Now, here is where things get worse: Franklin learned during this episode that Teddy had taken much of his entire fortune, which means all of his plans have fallen apart. He’s desperate to grasp onto anything now, since he’s falling into debt with his real-estate holdings and any hope he once had to run a clean business. We’re in a position now where this character will have to think creatively to topple Teddy, given that he doesn’t have any financial benefit on his side. He doesn’t even have Louie and Jerome! Consider the end of the episode, where he indicated to Kane that she was responsible for what happened to him.

So Franklin wants revenge, his mother is working with the KGB to stop Teddy, and he’s at one of the lowest points of his life. Is there any hope for his future? Let’s just say season 6 could offer up a LOT of answers.

What did you think about the events of the Snowfall season 5 finale tonight?

Do you think there’s a way that Franklin will be able to get out of this situation? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

