Russian Doll season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 2 today, can we imagine a Russian Doll season 3 renewal over at Netflix? Or, is this going to be the end?

We do think there’s going to be a big demand for more of the Natasha Lyonne series, and for a number of reasons. This series was a big-time critical success for the streaming service back in season 1, and it’s as weird and trippy as any one you’re ever going to find. It is a fantastic performance piece for the lead, and it also gets to traverse genres just as often as it traverses time.

Unfortunately, this is where things start to get a little bit more hazy: For the time being, there is no confirmation that a season 3 is going to happen. It’s probably that we will see more episodes, but that decision probably won’t be publicly known for at least a few weeks, if not longer. Typically, the streaming service relies on retention across the full season as a key measurement. They also want to know people are binge-watching fast and that there is a true demand for more.

Of course, we should note that Netflix has much larger problems today than renewing or canceling a single show. They need to revisit a lot of the problems that have existed with their service for a while. For starters, the price tag is too expensive for a lot of people these days, to the point where they are considering an ad-supported option at a lower prince down the line. Them spending a lot of their time contemplating ways to stop password-sharing is also not exactly buying favor with the public.

Their biggest issue? They need more consistently great programming (like Russian Doll), and we also think that the binge-watching model hurts them to some degree. It makes it so that people don’t talk about any of their shows longer than a couple of days.

Do you want to see a Russian Doll season 3 renewal over at Netflix?

Or, do you think it’s more likely that we are nearing the end of the road now? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! There are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Netflix.)

